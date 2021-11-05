Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Gap Up to $10.50

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.50, but opened at $11.52. Calumet Specialty Products Partners shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 56 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $924.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. Research analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $143,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

