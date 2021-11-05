BMO Capital Markets Boosts Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target to $52.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its target price upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GPRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

NASDAQ:GPRE traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.87. 57,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,929. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $746.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 9.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

