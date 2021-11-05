Brokerages Set Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Price Target at $56.43

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

UPLD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Upland Software from $65.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Get Upland Software alerts:

In related news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,341,330.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 85.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 51.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPLD traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,074. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $831.80 million, a PE ratio of -14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.