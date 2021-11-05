Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Receives $133.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

SI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:SI traded up $5.80 on Tuesday, reaching $221.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.99 and a beta of 2.61. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $222.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 10.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total transaction of $1,129,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $500,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,589 shares of company stock worth $20,787,235. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

