American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.100-$10.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.030. The company issued revenue guidance of -.American Financial Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.10-10.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AFG traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.33. 3,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,672. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.32 and its 200-day moving average is $130.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. American Financial Group has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $145.88.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Financial Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.00.

In other news, insider John B. Berding sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $2,055,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,979. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,896,188. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Financial Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of American Financial Group worth $18,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

