Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.01. The company had a trading volume of 91,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,128,457. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.61 and a beta of 2.08. Sunrun has a 1 year low of $37.42 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $438.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $3,808,805.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,669,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie A. Dach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $446,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,726 shares of company stock worth $7,553,916. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

