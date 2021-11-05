Barclays Raises Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $92.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $91.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PCRX. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

Pacira BioSciences stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,426. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.46. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 34.60% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

