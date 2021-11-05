Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 141.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%.
NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.89. 219,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,624,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 2.00. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.00.
DNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.
About Denison Mines
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
