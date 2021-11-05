Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 141.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%.

NYSEAMERICAN:DNN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.89. 219,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,624,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -97.00 and a beta of 2.00. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

DNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$3.00 target price (up from C$2.50) on shares of Denison Mines in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.65 to C$2.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.10 to C$2.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.26.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 1,594.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 127,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 119,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denison Mines during the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Denison Mines by 42.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 103,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 30,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.