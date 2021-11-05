Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. 13,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,829. The company has a market cap of $223.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.61. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

CRDF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cardiff Oncology stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.