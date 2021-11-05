PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0814 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:PFL opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.28. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $13.30.

Get PIMCO Income Strategy Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PFL) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in a diversified portfolio of floating rate debt instruments with an average duration of around three years.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.