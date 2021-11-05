Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NUO)

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.79% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

