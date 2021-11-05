Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,502 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $47,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in AMETEK by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.86.

NYSE:AME opened at $140.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.44 and a 52-week high of $141.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.68 and a 200 day moving average of $133.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $3,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,727 shares of company stock valued at $11,537,923 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.