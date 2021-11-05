1832 Asset Management L.P. Makes New $14.44 Million Investment in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 205,370 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,438,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,018,777 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $79,585,000 after purchasing an additional 75,065 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $3,165,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 999,939 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $69,256,000 after purchasing an additional 45,414 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Peninsula Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $79.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.84 and a 200-day moving average of $74.21. The company has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $66.19 and a one year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.