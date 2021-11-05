Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 343.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 426,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330,687 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.38% of Sunnova Energy International worth $16,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOVA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 86.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 132.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 558,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 317,932 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 13.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

NOVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.83.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total transaction of $1,329,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock worth $250,310,433. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $57.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.