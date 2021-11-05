Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at JMP Securities

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ZG. Piper Sandler downgraded Zillow Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG stock opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.53. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $64.04 and a 1 year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. On average, analysts expect that Zillow Group will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Zillow Group by 100.4% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after buying an additional 320,826 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after buying an additional 140,920 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Zillow Group by 92.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 206,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after buying an additional 99,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,833,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Zillow Group by 1,928.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,199,000 after buying an additional 73,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.