DA Davidson Lowers trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $3.00

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.98.

TRVG opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $898.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that trivago will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of trivago by 41.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 155,613 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of trivago by 185.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of trivago by 128.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 65,292 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of trivago by 12.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after buying an additional 2,094,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

