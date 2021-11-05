DA Davidson Lowers trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $3.00

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson from $3.25 to $3.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of trivago from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.98.
TRVG opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $898.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.67 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.11. trivago has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.88.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of trivago by 41.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 155,613 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of trivago by 185.7% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of trivago by 128.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 65,292 shares during the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of trivago by 12.2% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,318,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,945,000 after buying an additional 2,094,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.
About trivago
trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.
Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?
Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.