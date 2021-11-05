Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 1,472,750 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,040,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472,750 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.34% of CenterPoint Energy worth $50,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP opened at $26.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.38. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

A number of research firms have commented on CNP. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.36.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.