Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 3,303 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 488,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $52,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the first quarter worth $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $123.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.69. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $124.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

