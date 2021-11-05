Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 2,219,813 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 341.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219,813 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $57,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 62.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 39,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,210,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 71.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 25.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,118,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,681,000 after purchasing an additional 629,335 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $20.88 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $20.81.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

