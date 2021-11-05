11,852 Shares in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 16,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 7,757 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $516,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 424.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 81,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 65,699 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ARWR shares. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $81.55 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.05 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.36 and its 200 day moving average is $69.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 116.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $45.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $318,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock worth $4,593,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

