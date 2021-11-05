Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 23,950 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 318.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Vontier by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vontier by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vontier by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of VNT opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of 12.27. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $37.08.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.77 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 82.44% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

