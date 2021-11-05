Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 84,240 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,240 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.08.

NYSE:CCI opened at $181.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.83. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $146.15 and a 1-year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $178.66 per share, with a total value of $198,312.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

