Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 142,593 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,156 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 142,593 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $557.91.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $625.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.72 and a 1 year high of $631.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $567.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $507.70. The company has a market cap of $170.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.54, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.