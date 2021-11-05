Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Earnings Beat

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 70,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 558,110 shares.The stock last traded at $74.49 and had previously closed at $68.82.

The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.52%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $63.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.43.

In other news, CFO Sharon Ruth Driscoll sold 14,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $913,591.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,891.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,445 shares of company stock worth $1,701,154. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the second quarter worth $27,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.80. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

