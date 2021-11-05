CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Trading Up 8.4% on Strong Earnings

CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) was up 8.4% on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $23.00. Approximately 382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 169,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. CryoLife had a negative net margin of 4.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

CRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CryoLife from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, VP Dennis B. Maier sold 2,715 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $69,612.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 5,667 shares of CryoLife stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $145,245.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 121,768 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,913.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CryoLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CryoLife by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CryoLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CryoLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CryoLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market capitalization of $888.46 million, a PE ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.49.

CryoLife, Inc engages in the manufacture, process and distribution of medical devices and implantable human tissues. It operates through the Medical Devices and Preservation Services segments. The Medical Devices segment includes revenues from sales of BioGlue products, aortic stents and stent grafts, On-X products, CardioGenesis cardiac laser therapy, PerClot, and PhotoFix.

