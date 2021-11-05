Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Realogy in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Realogy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE:RLGY remained flat at $$17.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 8,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.30. Realogy has a 1-year low of $10.35 and a 1-year high of $21.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.60.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Realogy had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Realogy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Realogy will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Realogy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 18.5% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 6.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Realogy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Realogy by 89.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period.

Realogy Company Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

