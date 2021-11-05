Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sets New 52-Week High at $205.38

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $205.38 and last traded at $205.38, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.68.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.56.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.