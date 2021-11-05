Zigcoin Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 5th. In the last week, Zigcoin has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zigcoin has a market capitalization of $7.21 million and $155,476.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0300 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00244796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00096385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

