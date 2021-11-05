Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNB. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $55,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 109,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares in the company, valued at $6,618,825.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DNB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNB traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.45, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet has a 1 year low of $16.61 and a 1 year high of $29.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $541.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

