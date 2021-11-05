CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $37.40

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.40 and last traded at $38.26, with a volume of 31308 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.47.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CureVac in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.93 and a beta of 4.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CureVac in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CureVac by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

