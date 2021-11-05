Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.59

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.59 and last traded at $27.59, with a volume of 141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on BY. Stephens lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.62.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Byline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other Byline Bancorp news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

