StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.71

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.71 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 80800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 2.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 35.4% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,176 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after buying an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after buying an additional 1,959,261 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 342.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 1,164,137 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

