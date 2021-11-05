StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $30.71

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $30.71 and last traded at $31.05, with a volume of 80800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.99.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna cut their target price on StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.60. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78 and a beta of 2.25.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 35.4% during the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,176 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,940,000 after buying an additional 2,133,906 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 27.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after buying an additional 1,959,261 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after buying an additional 1,855,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 342.7% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after buying an additional 1,164,137 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)
StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.
