Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Up 10.6%

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.14 and last traded at $11.86. 132,151 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,912,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.72.

Separately, Vertical Research lowered Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.97 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Himax Technologies in the first quarter valued at $1,217,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 9.8% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,990,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after buying an additional 800,800 shares during the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Himax Technologies by 52.2% during the second quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 125,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 43,114 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,151,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Himax Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $338,000. 22.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

