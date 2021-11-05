Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Down to $25.57

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.57, but opened at $24.12. Stevanato Group shares last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 9,148 shares traded.
STVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,213,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,468,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,933,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,078,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.
Stevanato Group Company Profile (NYSE:STVN)
Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.
Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.