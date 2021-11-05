Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Down to $25.57

Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $25.57, but opened at $24.12. Stevanato Group shares last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 9,148 shares traded.

STVN has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $245.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Stevanato Group Spa will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,213,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,468,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,933,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,078,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group Company Profile

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

