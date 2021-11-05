Paloma Partners Management Co Cuts Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Paloma Partners Management Co trimmed its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 73,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 14,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 58.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 8.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.9% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $36.29 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $43.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

