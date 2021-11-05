Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

CNNE opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.65. Cannae has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Cannae by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Cannae by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 10.9% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cannae by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

