Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 25,385 National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 502.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 10.98.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 84.46%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

