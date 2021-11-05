National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.27

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$105.27 and last traded at C$105.04, with a volume of 55786 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$104.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NA shares. CSFB increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Cormark raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$98.85.

The company has a market cap of C$35.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.60.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported C$2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 8.8400006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.91%.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

