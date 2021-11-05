AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Sets New 52-Week High Following Earnings Beat

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $35.88 and last traded at $35.56, with a volume of 1011 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.49.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

In related news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,184,032.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 34.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 655,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,130,000 after buying an additional 69,160 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 183.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 63,124 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 4.9% during the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 436,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 2.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in AnaptysBio by 4.8% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 28,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.75. The company has a market capitalization of $973.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.54 and a beta of 0.13.

AnaptysBio Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

