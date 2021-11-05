First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Price Target Increased to C$22.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FCXXF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Shares of FCXXF remained flat at $$14.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $10.72 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.42.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

