Logitech International’s (LOGI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LOGI. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Logitech International from $135.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Logitech International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Logitech International from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.88.

LOGI opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.85. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $75.12 and a 52 week high of $140.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.33.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Logitech International had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 43.78%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Logitech International will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Logitech International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.02% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

