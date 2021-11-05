IAA (NYSE:IAA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $68.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IAA, Inc. provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling and settlement administrative services. IAA, Inc. is based in Westchester, Illinois. “

Shares of IAA stock opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.58. IAA has a 12-month low of $50.16 and a 12-month high of $66.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that IAA will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in IAA by 121.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IAA during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in IAA during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAA

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

