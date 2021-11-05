AQR Capital Management LLC Has $15.69 Million Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 252.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,665 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $15,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 22.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,573,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,433,000 after buying an additional 1,005,552 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,954,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $336,836,000 after buying an additional 256,473 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 95.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 501,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,158,000 after buying an additional 244,393 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,767,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 163.6% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 313,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,785,000 after purchasing an additional 194,800 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.78.

NYSE:RGA opened at $119.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $102.54 and a 1-year high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 5.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.