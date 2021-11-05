Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) PT Raised to $76.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HOLX. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Hologic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.56.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $71.83 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 200.7% during the third quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,251,000 after purchasing an additional 92,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 14.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after buying an additional 13,062 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 94,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 40.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 3,875 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

