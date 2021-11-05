State Street (NYSE:STT) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.69

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.69 and last traded at $100.01, with a volume of 48194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.44.

Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

About State Street (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

