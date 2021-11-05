State Street (NYSE:STT) Sets New 52-Week High at $100.69

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $100.69 and last traded at $100.01, with a volume of 48194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $99.44.
Several brokerages recently commented on STT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.79.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.59.
In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $400,375.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of State Street by 6,927.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of State Street by 279.9% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.11% of the company’s stock.
About State Street (NYSE:STT)
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
