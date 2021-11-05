Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Takes $122,000 Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGCB. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,950,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $18,713,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $17,513,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $15,570,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter worth approximately $15,570,000. 80.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGCB opened at $10.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

