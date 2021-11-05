Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU)

Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,834 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P.’s holdings in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortistar Sustainable Solutions in the first quarter worth $5,382,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $5,022,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $4,724,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $3,643,000. Finally, Bracebridge Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortistar Sustainable Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $3,356,000.

Get Fortistar Sustainable Solutions alerts:

Shares of FSSIU stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $10.15. Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $11.25.

Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSSIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSSIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortistar Sustainable Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.