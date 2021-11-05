iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Position Boosted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,320 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 16.5% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,116 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,026,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 233,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $53.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.34. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $53.79.

