1832 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 330,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 517.9% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 148,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 124,287 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Finally, Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 42,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.34.

