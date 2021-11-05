Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 2,379.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426,666 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Newell Brands worth $11,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NWL. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 225.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 160,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 111,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,904,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,330,000 after purchasing an additional 300,756 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 982.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 25,777 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 7.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 229,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Newell Brands’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

